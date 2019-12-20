Police seek two suspects accused of beating a stranger in her home
Police north of Toronto are searching for two suspects accused of forcing their way into a woman's home in Vaughan, and beating her to the point of breaking her bones.
York Regional Police say the assault happened on the afternoon of Dec. 11, when two men knocked on the 59-year-old woman's door and came inside.
Police allege the suspects began beating the woman's head and face with a handgun before forcing her into a bathroom and searching the rest of the house.
The woman, who was home alone at the time, suffered two broken orbital bones, a broken nose, a broken jaw, a sprained thumb and a broken ankle.
They say she also sustained a concussion.
Police are theorizing that the suspects may have gone to the wrong house, because they haven't figured out why the woman would have been targeted.
They've taken the rare step to release photos of the victim's battered face in a bid to catch the suspects.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.