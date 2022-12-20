Police seeking warrants connected to sexual assault investigation involving junior hockey players

Police in London, Ontario say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.



They're seeking warrants to search a hotel room and the offices of law firms conducting investigations into the alleged assault.



They also want a warrant to retrieve thumb drives containing text messages between players on the team.



In legal documents obtained by The Canadian Press, lead investigator Sergeant David Younan wrote that ``given the totality of circumstances,'' the woman identified as E-M was sexually assaulted.



Younan said each of the suspects knew or ought to have known that E-M had not consented to the sex acts.



London police didn't proceed with charges after the incident was first reported to them in 2018, but the case was reopened this year.



None of the allegations have been proven in court and no charges have been laid.