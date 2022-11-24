Police seize cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in Welland drug bust

Almost $200,00 worth of drugs was seized from two addresses in Welland.

The first address was in the area of Memorial Drive and Quebec Avenue while the second location was in the Ontario Road and Canal Bank Street area.

Detectives recovered cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine on Wednesday

About $5000 in cash was also seized.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dryden Richard Berketo and 38-year-old Andrew Romanyk, both of Welland, are facing numerous drug charges.