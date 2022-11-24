Police seize cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in Welland drug bust
Almost $200,00 worth of drugs was seized from two addresses in Welland.
The first address was in the area of Memorial Drive and Quebec Avenue while the second location was in the Ontario Road and Canal Bank Street area.
Detectives recovered cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine on Wednesday
About $5000 in cash was also seized.
Twenty-seven-year-old Dryden Richard Berketo and 38-year-old Andrew Romanyk, both of Welland, are facing numerous drug charges.
-
The Drive with Karl Dockstader - Natasha Bell and Ashleigh - The second annual BIPOC holiday Market
Sunday November 27th from 11a - 5p come #DowntownSTC for a fantastic line-up of Black, Indigenous, & People of Colour vendors & creators music by DJ Rennie, food, holiday shopping & a visit from SANTA!! The second annual BIPOC holiday Market is being hosted by Blackowned905 & B MRKT at the Downtown St. Catharines Market Square
-
-
Michael Prosia, CBSA, Director of Corporate, Programs and Integration Management Division
Travelling for US Thanksgiving or Black Friday deals? The CBSA offers tips to facilitate your border crossing