Police Service dog 'Rudy' finds missing senior in St. Catharines ravine

A Niagara Regional Police Service dog is credited for finding a missing senior in St. Catharines last night.

Police were called to a home on Lake Street north of Lakeshore Road just after 7 o'clock after a man in his 70s had left on foot, but did not return home.

His family became worried and called police.

Uniform officers and a NRPS K9 Unit were called into search for the man.

NRPS K9 Unit Constable Tim Wiley and Police Service Dog 'Rudy' led officers down a pathway to a ravine near Lake Ontario.

When Wiley failed to see anything, Rudy - the police dog - indicated he wanted to continue down the pathway.

They ended up locating the man, who had been laying at the bottom of the ravine for nearly four hours.

Due to the incline on the pathway, St. Catharine's Fire Service was called in to rescue the man.

Having been out in the rain and wind for such a length of time, the man was transported to a local hospital for further assessment and treatment.

PSD Rudy is a 4-year-old German Shepard from Canada. He is crossed trained in patrol duties and narcotics detection.