Police still looking for Fort Erie shooting suspect one week after incident

Niagara Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in Fort Erie that left a man with serious injuries.

The shooting happened a week ago today in the residential area of Village Creek Drive between Old Mill Road and Ott Road.

Police are still looking for the suspect, 30-year-old Aynla Mustafa Hassan.

He is wanted for attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, use of a firearm during the commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and fail to comply with release order.

At the time of the offence Hassan was on federal parole.

It's believed he is driving a brown 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with the plate number CWXJ 443.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Call 9-1-1 if you think you spot him or his vehicle.