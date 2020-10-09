Police still searching for missing Chippawa senior

Police have updated the description of a missing Chippawa senior.

Officials believe Louis Anderson left his home on foot at 4:30 a.m. yesterday.

He is described as a 5'9 white man weighing 150 lbs.

At the time he wore black track pants with a red 'Las Vegas University logo' on the leg and a white coloured winter coat with a black trim.

Police say he was not wearing a red baseball cap, as previously thought.

Officials are concerned for his safety and ask anyone with more information to contact police.