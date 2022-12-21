Police still searching for suspect damaging cars across Niagara

Niagara Regional Police are once again trying to identify a suspect that has been vandalizing vehicles across the region.

The series of incidents started back in June and since then the suspect is believed to be responsible for more than 150 damaged windows or roughly $100,000 in damages.

In video footage a single male suspect is seen getting out of a car, smashing a car window with something like a brick and then fleeing the area in light coloured 4-door sedan.

The suspect has his face covered in the footage so the description of is brief.

Police are looking for a white man with a thin build.

That is the only description so far.

The suspect has struck vehicles all over the region with 45 suspected incidents in St. Catharines, 36 in Niagara Falls, 35 in Lincoln, and more in Pelham, Welland, Thorold, Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Grimsby.

At this point the motive is not clear.

Police are asking anyone with residential security cameras to ensure that they are functioning correctly.

They are also asking that if you see or hear an incident occur that you contact police immediately and not wait until morning to report it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009395.