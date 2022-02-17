Police suspect a hit and run in man's death at transit hub in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls believe they may be investigating a deadly hit and run.

Officers were called to the area of the bus transit hub on Morrison Street west of Dorchester Road just before 6 a.m.

Paramedics from Niagara Emergency Medical Services were performing CPR on a man in his 50-60's who was critically injured.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

The circumstances around the death remain under investigation, however evidence at the scene has given detectives reason to believe that it may be a fail to remain collision involving a vehicle.

Residents or businesses in the area are asked to review their footage between 11:10PM (February 16, 2022) and 5:52AM on February 17, 2022.