Police take 26 vehicles off the road in blitz on commercial trucks
The crackdown on commerical vehicles continues in Lincoln and West Lincoln.
Niagara Regional Police alongside the Ontario Provincial Police, Ministry of Transportation and the Town of Lincoln were once again looking for commercial trucks trying to bypass the Vineland Inspection Station this week.
On Tuesday over 200 vehicles were directed to the inspection station, 40 of those were comprehensively inspected, and 26 vehicles were taken off the road with safety concerns.
22 tickets were handed out and police seized 10 sets of licence plates.
