Police think residents were in area of reported sex assault on 12 yr old in Thorold
iagara Police continue to investigate a reported sexual assault that took place on September 7th in Thorold.
The incident happened in the area of Ormond Street South and Lyndon Street East after a group of youth had been swimming in the area and was walking on a trail when a 12 yr old was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
As a result of the investigation, detectives have reason to believe there were members of the public or possible witnesses in the area within minutes after the offence occurred.
Police have released drone video of the area.
Detectives are asking anyone in the area, including businesses or vehicles, with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras, to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 6:45PM and 8:45PM on September 7, 2021.
The suspect is described as a white man, 40–50-years-old, with a medium build and a ”belly” with grey / black “scruffy” facial hair.
The 12-year-old victim was not physically injured.
-
