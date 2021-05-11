Police think there are more victims after St. Catharines man arrested for alleged 1999 sex assaults

A 62 year old St. Catharines man has been arrested after alleged sexual assaults took place in 1999.

In March of 2021, detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Service's Sexual Assault Unit commenced an investigation into allegations of historic sexual assaults.

The investigation has revealed that in 1999, two boys under the age of 16, were allegedly sexually assaulted in St. Catharines.

As a result of the investigation, 62 year old Michel Joseph Fournier of St. Catharines was arrested today and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

Fournier was released with a future court date.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives have reason to believe that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Matthew Catherwood with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009399.