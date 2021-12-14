Police to give update on killings of Ontario billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman

Toronto police are set to give an update this morning in the high-profile murders of billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman.

The founder of the generic pharmaceutical company Apotex and his wife were killed inside their Toronto home four years ago.

Investigators have said autopsy results showed the pair died by ``ligature neck compression.''

Police have also said there were no signs of a break-in.

Late last year, investigators said a person of interest had been identified in the case, but so far, no arrests have been announced.

The family offered a reward of up to $10 million for information that would help solve the case that made international headlines.

It also hired its own team of private investigators to look into the homicides.

