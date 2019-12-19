Police to release details of illegal gambling investigation
Police from across Ontario, including Niagara, will release details of an investigation into illegal gambling today.
OPP say the probe involved online and traditional gambling operations with ties to organized crime.
Niagara Regional Police, the RCMP and officers from London and Sault Ste. Marie were all involved in the investigation.
A news conference is set for 11 this morning.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.