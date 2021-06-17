iHeartRadio
Police trying to find driver who knocked Thorold boy off bike

thorold boy hit

Niagara police have released dashcam video showing a car knock a boy off his bike in Thorold.

It happened on June 11 at 2:11pm, in the area of Confederation Ave and Richmond St.

Police say an 11 year old boy was riding his bike when a vehicle proceeded through the stop sign knocking him to the road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

