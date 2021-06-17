Police trying to find driver who knocked Thorold boy off bike
Niagara police have released dashcam video showing a car knock a boy off his bike in Thorold.
It happened on June 11 at 2:11pm, in the area of Confederation Ave and Richmond St.
Police say an 11 year old boy was riding his bike when a vehicle proceeded through the stop sign knocking him to the road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
On June 11 at 2:11pm, in the area of Confederation Ave and Richmond St. in Thorold, an 11 year old male was riding his bike when a vehicle proceeded through the stop sign knocking the young male off of his bike. Anyone with information is asked to contact us or @niagaratips pic.twitter.com/7plgEOZZ5i— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) June 17, 2021
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - JUN 18Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.
-
view from the drive thru - Victoria's Secret's Outview from the drive thru - Victoria's Secret's Out
-