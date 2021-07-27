Police trying to ID woman who approached 3 yr old boy at St. Catharines beach

Police are trying to track down a woman who approached a boy at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday July 24th when officers were called to the beach after an unknown woman approached a 3 year old boy.

Police are looking to identify the woman and two women who were with her at the time.

The woman is described as Middle Eastern, 25-39 years old, medium build, long black hair which extends to the middle of her back, wearing a grey t-shirt, and grey jegging shorts.

Her friend is described as Middle Eastern, 25-39 years old, medium build, long black hair tied up in a bun, and wearing a black t-shirt, and black shorts.

The second friend is also described as Middle Eastern, 25-39, thin build, fluffy long black hair, tied up in a ponytail, and wearing a tie-dye tank top and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1024233 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).