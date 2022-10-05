Police trying to identify robbery suspect

Niagara Police are looking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

On Sunday a suspect robbed the Shoppers Drug Mart at 6565 Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls.

The suspect threatened the clerk but no weapon was seen and the cashier did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect is a white man, 6 feet tall, with a slim build.

He is between 40-to-50 years old and was wearing a a grey zippered coat with a logo on the left chest area and black pants.

The suspect fled the scene going east on Lundy's Lane and residents and businesses in the area are being asked to check any video footage around 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009994 with any relevant information.

