Police trying to identify suspect after Brantford memorial for residential school victims destroyed

Brantford Police and Six Nations Police are searching for a suspect after a memorial to victims of the residential school system was destroyed.

The memorial at the Woodland Cultural Centre on Mohawk Street was created to honour the lives of missing and deceased children, but it was damaged over the weekend.

A suspect went to the memorial around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and stayed on scene for the next four hours, setting some of the tributes on fire.

Brantford Police and Six Nations Police are working together to identify the suspect, who they believe acted alone.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2812 or Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.