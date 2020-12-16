Police trying to identify three suspects following Niagara Falls break and enter

Niagara Regional Police are asking the public to help identify three suspects after a Niagara Falls break and enter.

It happened Monday morning just before 1:15 a.m. in the St. Clair Avenue and Simcoe Street area.

Officers determined three suspects forced their way into a home, demanded the homeowners hand over their valuables, and then fled in a dark coloured crew cab pickup truck with an uncovered bed.

The first suspect is described as a slim black man in his late teens or early twenties. He wore a blue touque or bandana, a blue surgical mask, black Adidas hoodie with a large white Adidas logo on the front, dark blue or black pants, and black boots.

The second suspect is a man with a medium build. He wore a blue Nike hoodie with a large Nike logo on the front, a white face covering, black pants, and black or grey shoes.

The final suspect is a large white man. He wore a baseball hat, red face covering, green hoodie with the word 'Nova Scotia', and jeans.

Officials believe this was a targeted event and the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.