iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Police unable to locate driver after rollover on QEW in Grimsby

iStock-943697000

Niagara Regional Police are reporting a rollover on the Fort Erie Bound QEW near Christie Street.

At this time, police have been unable to locate the driver of the Toyota Rav 4.

Regional Police are assisting the OPP in the search for the driver.

We will bring you updates as they become available.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio