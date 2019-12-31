Police unable to locate driver after rollover on QEW in Grimsby
Niagara Regional Police are reporting a rollover on the Fort Erie Bound QEW near Christie Street.
At this time, police have been unable to locate the driver of the Toyota Rav 4.
Regional Police are assisting the OPP in the search for the driver.
We will bring you updates as they become available.
David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks
Matt talks with David about the success of this year's New Year's Eve Celebrations at the Falls and to see what they're planning for 2021.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.