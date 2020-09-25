Police update case of human remains found at Burgoyne Woods Park in St. Catharines
Police have updated the case of human remains found in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police say as a result of the ongoing investigation by St. Catharines detectives they have identified remains found in Burgoyne Woods Park on September 11th, 2020 by a hiker.
Police say foul play is not suspected, and out of respect for the deceased person's family, a name is not being released.
