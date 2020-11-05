Police update deadly Beamsville shooting which claimed life of 20 yr old

No charges have been laid following a deadly shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Beamsville, but police now confirm a man was arrested that night nearby.

Niagara Regional Police say while the investigation remains ongoing, there has not been an arrest made in relation to the homicide of 20 year old Jay Alexander of Toronto on Sunday November 1, 2020.

One person was taken into police custody in relation to a police investigation at Regional Road 20 from Sixteen Road to Twenty Mile Road.

They were subsequently arrested and charged with flight from police as well as charges stemming from warrants issued by Toronto Police.

The identity of the man is not being released as detectives are continuing to investigate what, if any connection he may have to the homicide.