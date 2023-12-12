Police update expected on Mississauga man accused of selling deadly substance online

An update is expected today in the case of Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives.



Peel Regional Police investigators are set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to provide new information on their investigation.



Law is facing 14 charges of counselling and aiding suicide in Ontario.



Police have alleged that the Mississauga, Ont., man ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.



Authorities in other Canadian regions and in other countries have said they are investigating possible links between deaths in their jurisdictions and Law's alleged activities.



British police have said they identified 232 people in the United Kingdom, 88 of whom died, who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law.