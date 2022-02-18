Police upgrade charges laid in murders of two women killed at Fort Erie rental home
Police have upgraded charges in the case of two murders at a rental home in Fort Erie.
In January of 2021, a group of renters, from outside Niagara, held a party at a home on the waterfront.
20 yr old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18 yr old Christine Crooks of Toronto were shot to death at the home.
Detectives have upgraded the charges against 30-year-old Trevor Barnett of Scarborough to two counts of first degree murder.
An aspiring rapper known as El Plaga, 22 year old Christopher Lucas of Scarborough, is also facing two counts of first degree murder in the case.
Barnett was in court today to face the upgraded charges.
Police say since it is still an active investigation no further information will be released at this time.
