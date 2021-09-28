Police want to find medals and police-issued watch stolen from Pelham home

Police are hoping the public can help them find some sentimental items stolen from a home in Pelham.

Officers were called to the home in the area of Foss and Balfour after a break and enter occurred on September 13th.

Items that were stolen from the home include an NRPS retiree watch with the police crest on the face, and the back of the watch engraved.

20 year and 30 year service medals were also taken.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service are seeking the public’s help in locating these items and in identifying the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009015.