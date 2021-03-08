Police want to talk to man who approached 15 yr old girl in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police are looking to track down a man who talked to a girl in Niagara Falls walking to her school bus.

It happened last Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m. in the area of Cattell Drive and Regan Drive.

A 15 yr old girl says she was walking to her bus stop when an unknown man in a vehicle pulled up beside her and asked her if she wanted a ride.

She said no and the man drove away, parking down the street.

He is described as a white man 50-60 yrs old, with a deep raspy voice, wearing a black puffy jacket, with a black baseball hat and a black ‘covid’ mask.

He was driving a black 4 door sedan, similar to an older model Toyota Corolla, with dark tinted windows, and rusted black rims and/or rusted wheel wells. It had a dark license plate cover, and peeling paint.

At this time there are no grounds to believe a criminal offence took place. The NRPS would like to identify the male and determine his intentions.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the NRPS at 905-688-4111, extension 1009677.