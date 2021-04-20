Police want to talk to man who gave boy a ride home in Thorold

Police are looking to identify a man who gave a boy a ride home in Thorold.

On April 15th, between 5:30-6:00pm the boy had been walking home in the area of Front Street North and McNamara Street in Thorold when an unknown man offered him a ride home.

The boy accepted the ride and his bike was loaded into the trunk.

He was driven home, and prior to getting out of the car the boy was given a small sum of money.

The boy was not injured, but police are looking to speak to him.

He is described as a white man, long blonde hair in a bun and a hat, with a beard/moustache.

He was wearing lumberjack/construction worker long red polo shirt with plaid, a construction vest, and sunglasses.

The vehicle bring driven by the man is described as a Black Infinity Q60, or Tesla Model 3, with tinted windows, and a loud / custom exhaust system. It had an Ontario number plate with a partial marker "HIQ1".