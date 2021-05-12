Police warn builders that as lumber prices rise so do thefts
Police across the country are warning builders to beware as skyrocketing lumber costs drive a rise in thefts.
One construction site in Saskatoon lost $2700 dollars worth of lumber in one night.
The owner of a Home Hardware store in Guelph, Ontario lost about 10,000 of lumber when a man in a stolen pickup truck rammed through the gates of the store.
In the Maritimes, Mounties issued a news release last weekend asking for people with information on the theft of about $1500 worth of lumber to come forward.
