Police warn builders that as lumber prices rise so do thefts

Police across the country are warning builders to beware as skyrocketing lumber costs drive a rise in thefts.

One construction site in Saskatoon lost $2700 dollars worth of lumber in one night.

The owner of a Home Hardware store in Guelph, Ontario lost about 10,000 of lumber when a man in a stolen pickup truck rammed through the gates of the store.

In the Maritimes, Mounties issued a news release last weekend asking for people with information on the theft of about $1500 worth of lumber to come forward.

