Police warning about buying items online following armed robberies
Toronto police are urging people to use caution when purchasing anything from classified ads after a number of reported armed robberies related to Kijiji listings.
The robberies reportedly happened on July 9th and this past Monday.
Police say they received reports that potential buyers arranged to meet sellers in response to ads for cellphones, then the sellers were confronted by men with guns.
Police say the suspects then demanded money and fled in an SUV.