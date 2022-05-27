Police watchdog says a Toronto man killed by police near a school had a pellet gun

Ontario's police watchdog says a man shot and killed by Toronto police on Thursday was carrying a pellet gun.



Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said Thursday that officers were called to the city's east end around 1 p.m. on reports of a person with a gun.



The Special Investigations Unit says the 27-year-old man was shot at by two officers and it was later discovered he was carrying a B.B. gun.



Ramer declined to give more details, citing the investigation by the province's police watchdog.



An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.



The SIU says it has assigned four investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.