Police will be looking for loud vehicles in Niagara Falls in operation 'Loud and Clear'

Police will be on the lookout for loud vehicles in Niagara Falls after complaints from local residents about excessive noise.

Niagara Regional Police Service have stepped up enforcement of motor vehicles with defects or that have been modified to become louder.

Officers have noticed an increased number of vehicles that have removed their mufflers or replaced their original mufflers with parts designed to increase the noise of the exhaust to unacceptable levels.

Over the weeks to come, Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake officers will be looking for loud vehicles and laying charges when possible.