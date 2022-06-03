Police will be patrolling Niagara beaches today for underage drinking

Niagara Police telling high school students ditching class for the beach today, that staying in class is a better idea.

Today is known as 'Beach Day' in Niagara as local students skip school and head to one of the region's beaches to celebrate the almost-end of the school year.

Police say if you decide to head to the beach, you should enjoy your day responsibly.

Officers will be enforcing liquor laws and underage drinking will not be tolerated.