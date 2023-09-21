Politicians in Pelham getting a pay raise

The mayor and councillors in Pelham are getting a pay bump.

A raise was approved by council last night.

The increase will mean the mayor will make $50,600 and councillors pay goes to $22,757.

That amounts to roughly $11,000 more for the mayor and $4,000 more for council.

The increases will put the town on target with the median average of salaries paid in the other municipalities in Niagara.

This comes as we wait to hear from the legislative committee on whether they will conduct the governance review of the region as requested by the minister of municipal affairs.