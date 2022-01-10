Poll respondents say employers should not factor in diversity when hiring

A new Canada-wide survey suggests most people support workplace diversity, but not if it's a requirement for a job.



The survey was done by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan.



One-thousand people across Canada participated in the phone survey between December 1st and December 24th.



They were asked about equality, diversity and inclusion in government and other workplaces.



Most respondents said they support representation in government, including women, Indigenous people, persons with disabilities, visible minorities and those in the L-G-B-T-Q community.



But when asked if employers should take into account demographic characteristics when hiring, most respondents said no.



About 60 per cent said employers should only consider how qualified a candidate is, even if it results in less diversity.



Research director Jason Disano says the survey indicates people like diversity in theory, but not when it has potential ramifications on them.