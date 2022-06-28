Poll says Canadians think we should get rid of oath to Queen

Most people in Canada do not think people should have to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the Queen, according to a new poll.



Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies asked the question in an online survey of more than 2-thousand people this month.



And 56 per cent of those who responded do not agree with swearing allegiance to the Queen.



New Canadians have to take an oath of citizenship including a pledge to ``be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, her Heirs and successors.''



In Quebec, almost three-quarters of those polled thought Canadians should not have make that oath.



More than half of respondents think positively of the Queen, but only 40 per cent say they have a positive view of the monarchy overall.



The Queen, who earlier this month celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, is Canada's head of state and is represented by the Governor General, Mary Simon.