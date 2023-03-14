Poll says Canadians want independent inquiry into foreign interference but trust in elections high

New polling suggests most Canadians want the federal government to call an independent inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, but overall trust in elections is high.



Market research firm Leger polled more than 15-hundred people over the weekend, and 71 per cent of respondents say they feel the Canadian electoral system is safe, while 29 per cent feel it is not.



Foreign interference allegations have dominated debate on Parliament Hill lately, and opposition parties have been pressuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to open a public inquiry into Chinese interference in the last two federal elections.



Seventy-two per cent of those polled say they would totally support the government launching an independent inquiry.



One-third of respondents say the potential for foreign interference is ``so important that it greatly compromises the legitimacy of the results of the election.''



Overall 69 per cent of people polled say they generally trust in the results of our elections, and just 20 per cent say they don't trust the results.



Liberal and NDP voters were most likely to trust in the results _ while more than a third of Conservative voters, and 84 per cent of People's Party supporters, say they do not.



The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.