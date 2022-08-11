Poll says more Canadians report strong attachment to their language than to Canada

A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.



The survey, which was conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies, found 88 per cent of respondents reported a strong sense of attachment to their primary language, whereas 85 per cent reported the same for Canada.



The greater importance of language was especially notable among francophones and Indigenous Peoples.



Reports of strong attachment to primary language exceeded all other markers of identity, including geography, ethnic group, racialized identity and religious affiliation.



Of the markers of identity considered in the survey, Canadians were the least likely to report a strong sense of attachment to a religious group.



Association for Canadian Studies president Jack Jedwab said the survey's findings highlight the important role language plays in people's identities.