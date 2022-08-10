Poll says Poilievre still the front runner for Conservative Party leadership

Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative Party leader but he trails former Quebec premier Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.



A new Leger poll conducted in collaboration with the Association for Canadian Studies suggests 44 per cent of Conservative voters believe Poilievre would make the best party leader.



His chief rival Charest is backed by 17 per cent.



But among all Canadians polled Charest had support from 22 per cent while Poilievre was backed by 16 per cent.



More than one in four Canadians polled said a Poilievre victory would make them less likely to vote Conservative in the next election, compared with one in five who said that about Charest.



The poll was conducted online between August 5th and August 7th among 15-hundred adult Canadians but cannot be given a margin of error because online polls aren't considered to be a statistically representative sample.