Poll shows Canadians have little faith in politicians to fix big problems

A new survey suggests Canadians are stressed out about the economy and have little faith in politicians or governments to fix big problems.



The annual CanTrust Index published by Proof Strategies shows two-thirds of respondents reported high levels of economic anxiety.



Less than one-in-four people surveyed said they had faith in any level of government to make housing more affordable, and only about one-third trust government to manage the immigration system.



Proof Strategies chair Bruce MacLellan says the survey shows anxiety about the economy today is much higher than it was about COVID-19 two years ago.



Only one-in-four respondents said they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while fewer than one-in-three expressed faith in either Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre or NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.



The poll surveyed 1,501 adults online between Jan. 3 and Jan. 13.

Online polls cannot be assigned a margin of error because they are not considered random samples.