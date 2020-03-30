iHeartRadio
Poll shows more and more Canadians worried about paying the bills

A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians have a grim outlook about COVID-19.  

The Nanos poll shows 67 percent believe the situation in their community will get worse. 

Nearly two thirds of Canadians approve of the government’s response to the outbreak. 

Canadians are also noting the financial toll, with 32 percent saying their neighbours are worried or somewhat worried about paying their bills. 

