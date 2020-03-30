Poll shows more and more Canadians worried about paying the bills
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians have a grim outlook about COVID-19.
The Nanos poll shows 67 percent believe the situation in their community will get worse.
Nearly two thirds of Canadians approve of the government’s response to the outbreak.
Canadians are also noting the financial toll, with 32 percent saying their neighbours are worried or somewhat worried about paying their bills.
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Children’s Centre Suspends Face-To-Face Services from March 16th Until April 5th
Due to COVID-19 situation Niagara Children’s Centre decided to suspend face-to-face client visits in the Centre, preschool speech and language satellite locations, in homes and in the community until at least April 5, 2020. Tim talks to CEO Oksana Fisher.
-
COVID-19 | Monday Niagara Region Update - Dr. Mustafa Hirji
Tim talks to Dr. Mustafa Hirji Niagara Region Public Health's Acting Medical Officer of Health, he provides a weekly covid-19 stats update.
-
Pathstone offering free live stream event
“The White & Bright > FREE Live Stream Affair” will now be livestreamed WED APR 8. Learn how to better connect with every relationship in your life. Dr. Gary Chapman brings The 5 Love Languages to life. events.pathstonefoundation.ca