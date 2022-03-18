A new poll suggests Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending as their concerns about the cost of living rise alongside headline inflation rates.



Four-fifths of respondents to the Leger poll say they have started or planned to buy cheaper items at the grocery store to save on food bills, and cut back on how much food they throw out to stretch every dollar.



Some three-quarters of respondents told the firm they were pulling back spending on household items, or eating from local restaurants less frequently.



Almost as many respondents were going to use their vehicles less to spend less at the pumps.



Overall, four-fifths of respondents to the survey said inflation, which last month hit a 31-year high, was having a serious impact on their households.



The poll of 1,515 Canadians was taken between March 11 and March 13, but cannot be assigned a margin of error because online panels are not considered truly random samples.