A new poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic began.



The online survey from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies asked people if the level of crime and violence in their communities has changed in the last few years.



Sixty-five per cent of those polled said things are worse, while 25 per cent said it hasn't changed and two per cent said things are a little better _ but the remaining eight per cent said they don't know.



More than half of respondents said they think law enforcement and their city or municipality are doing a good job addressing the issue of public safety.



Only 39 per cent said the same about their provincial government, and just 33 per cent gave the federal government a passing grade.



In terms of solutions, the overwhelming majority of people polled called for tougher penalties for those convicted of violent crimes and action to address the housing crisis.



15-hundred and 17 people took part between April 6 and 10, and the poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not truly random samples.