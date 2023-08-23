Poll suggests Canadians split on who to blame for housing crisis

A new poll suggests Canadians are split when it comes to who to blame for the housing crisis.



Leger asked 1,537 people a series of questions about the state of housing last weekend, including which level of government is most to blame.



Forty per cent pointed the finger at the federal Liberals, while 32 per cent blamed their provincial government and another 22 per cent said they weren't sure.



Overall, 95 per cent of those polled say the rising cost of rents and the lack of affordable housing are serious problems.



And more than half of them -- 55 per cent -- say they worried at least once in recent months about being able to pay their own rent or mortgage.



People over the age of 55 and people from rural areas were least likely to worry about making their payments, while people under 25 living in cities were the most likely to be concerned.



The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.