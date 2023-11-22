Poll suggests Canadians support government's decision to pause carbon price on home heating oil

A new poll suggests most Canadians support the federal government's decision to pause the carbon price on home heating oil for three years.



The Liberals announced the move in October, saying it was a way to give people who use heating oil time to switch over to electric heat pumps.



Polling firm Leger surveyed more than 15-hundred Canadians online, asking a range of questions about the carbon price.



Sixty-three per cent of respondents say they support the move _ and it's most popular in Atlantic Canada, where it will have the biggest impact.



About one-third of homes in the Atlantic region use heating oil.



Seventy per cent of the people surveyed say they would support the government expanding the exemption to include all other forms of home heating fuel.