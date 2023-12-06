Poll suggests Canadians want government to spend on health care, housing and lowering cost of living

A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians want the federal government to spend more on three priorities: health care, housing and lowering the cost of living.



But they also want Ottawa to freeze or maintain spending in other areas, including defence, Indigenous services and international aid.



Seventy-nine per cent of respondents to the Leger online survey said federal spending needs to be reduced in order to ensure the budget is balanced in coming years.



A similar share, 72 per cent, said some Canadians could be hurt if the return to balanced budgets happens too quickly.



Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says the results suggest Canadians want to have it both ways: lower spending but also better quality of life.



Bourque says the message for the federal government is to be measured and reasonable when it comes to spending.



The poll was conducted December 1st to 3rd and does not carry a margin of error because online polls do not randomly sample the population.