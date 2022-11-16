Poll suggests Canadians worry about immigration impact on housing

A new poll suggests that a vast majority of Canadians are worried about the impact that Ottawa's immigration plan will have on housing and government services.



The poll conducted by Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies comes after the federal government unveiled plans to admit significantly more immigrants in the next few years.



The government and industry say the move, which aims to admit 500,000 new immigrants by 2025, is necessary to fill job shortages across the country, and offset Canada's aging workforce.



But 75 per cent of poll respondents agreed that they were somewhat or very concerned that the plan would result in excessive demand for housing as well as health and social services.



Opinions were more divided over the actual number of immigrants that the government plans to admit, with 49 per cent saying it was too many versus 31 per cent saying it was the right number.



The results are based on an online survey of 1,537 Canadians polled between Nov. 11 and 13, and they don't have a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.