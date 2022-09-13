A new poll suggests most Canadians feel no attachment to the British monarchy, and few are personally impacted by Queen Elizabeth's death.



The survey, conducted by Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies, also found that a majority of Canadians are indifferent to King Charles III becoming monarch.



The poll was conducted on Sept. 9 and 11 following news that the Queen, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, died at the age of 96.



While her passing has prompted an outpouring of sorrow and tributes in some corners, nearly three-quarters of poll respondents said the Queen's death had little to no personal impact on them.



A similar percentage of respondents said they had no personal attachment to the monarchy, and fully 61 per cent said they were indifferent about King Charles the Third's accession to the throne.



The online survey of 1,565 Canadians cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.