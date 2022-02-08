Poll suggests that almost 2/3rds of Canadians oppose trucker convoy protest

A new poll suggests almost two-thirds of Canadians oppose the Ottawa protest against COVID-19 measures, with more than four in 10 saying they strongly consider the demonstration a selfish display.



But almost 30 per cent of Canadians surveyed by Leger disagreed with that characterization of the demonstration against COVID-19 measures that has seen hundreds of large trucks create gridlock and incessant noise in the national capital.



Andrew Enns, executive vice-president of Leger, says the survey highlights the extent of divisions within Canada, suggesting the protesters might have tapped into broader concerns than just the grievances of a small minority.



The Leger survey of 1,546 adults was carried out between Feb. 4 to 6. No margin of error can be assigned because web-based polls are not considered random samples.



The survey found that 65 per cent thought the trucker convoy in Ottawa was a ``small minority of Canadians who are thinking only about themselves and not the thousands of Canadians who are suffering through delayed surgeries and postponed treatments because of the growing pandemic.''



Fifty-seven per cent thought the convoy was not about vaccine mandates but ``an opportunity for right-wing supremacist groups to rally and voice their frustrations about society.''



Just over half of Canadians polled said they found the convoy in Ottawa ``scary'' because it reminded them of the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington last year.