Poll suggests that one quarter of Canadians have had COVID-19

A quarter of respondents to an online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say they have been infected with COVID-19.



Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says it is notable that the rate of reported infection is higher than what the official data suggests.



Thirty per cent of respondents aged 18 to 34 say they have been infected, while 12 per cent of those 55 years and older say so.



Bourque says this pattern matches the trend that the more social people are, the more vulnerable they are to contracting the virus.



Almost three in five respondents who had COVID-19 say they had mild symptoms, while one in five say they had severe symptoms that kept them in bed.



Conducted April 8th to 10th, the online poll surveyed 1,538 Canadians and cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.