Polls close in Niagara
Polls have closed in Niagara as residents voted for who they want to represent them at the municipal level.
In the region there are 11 mayors to elect as only one mayor was acclaimed.
Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton was acclaimed after an opponent was disqualified.
Also up for grabs, 94 town or city councillors, and 17 regional councillor seats.
Join host Tom McConnell with our live election coverage now.
