Pomp and procedure: New Ontario lieutenant-governor sworn into office

Ontario's new Lieutenant-Governor has been sworn in with an installation ceremony full of pomp and procedure and a pledge to help build an inclusive province.

Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont is the province's 30th lieutenant-governor and the first francophone to hold the office.

Former Lieutenant-Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell has ended her term, which began in 2014 and during which her office said she conducted about 6,000 engagements in all of Ontario's 124 ridings.

The ceremony today began with Dumont riding in a carriage to the Ontario legislature and a viceregal salute to the outgoing lieutenant-governor, before Dumont took the oath of office and an Oath of Allegiance to King Charles.

Dumont has held a long career in education, working as a special-education teacher, a school principal and an executive. She was also the first woman to lead the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, a school board in eastern Ontario.

She says she hopes to have her office support democracy in Ontario.